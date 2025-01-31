Obituaries

FORMOSA. On January 29, at Casa San Paolo Residential Home, St Paul’s Bay, HELEN, of Marsa, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by her children Ivan, Brigitte and her husband Ray Bonanno, her grandchildren Ylenia and her husband Andre and Gianluca, her siblings Pauline, Michael and his wife Mary Rose, her in-law Lucia, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa San Paolo, today, Friday, January 31, at 1pm, for the Collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On January 29, at her residence, MERCEDES, née Zarb Adami, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her beloved husband Roy, her children Pierre, Marika, Edward, Karl and Sandra, together with her son-in-law Sandro and her daughters-in-law Svetlana and Sonia, her grandchildren Michael, Sophie, Julianne, Keiran, Holly, Nik, Kaia and Ella, her brothers Maurice and Joseph, her sisters-in-law Mary Rose, Terry, Adriana, Joan and Emily, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, for the parish church of Saint Julian’s, where a Mass to give thanks for Mercedes’s life will be celebrated at 10.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, are greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS CAMILLERI. Mass to celebrate the life of TANYA will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, at 1.30pm at St Dominic church, Rabat. Do not feel obliged to wear black, and we ask that instead of flowers consider making a donation to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

VELLA. On January 28, CONNIE, née Fsadni, of Luqa, residing in St Paul’s Bay, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her son Ian and his wife Sonia, her grandchildren Matthew and his wife Roberta and Amy, her brother Charlie and her sister Tania and their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 1 at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her siblings John and his wife Mary, Charles, Tony, Joe and his wife Rita, Paul, her nephews and nieces, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, at 2pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Omm il-Ħniena cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – STEVE. Treasured memories of a loving husband and father, today the second anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and deeply missed and by his wife Simone, his son Michael and his partner Johanna, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIRMAN – ERIC. Remembering our dear father on the 60th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always loved, never forgotten, forever in our thoughts and prayers. His children Edward, Madeleine, Christine and Mark and their families.

REFALO – MICHAEL. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother on the 10th anniversary of his passing. He is sadly missed and is always fondly remembered in their thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of his soul will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, at 5.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of LINO on the 27th anniversary of his passing. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, in-laws and grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.