OBITUARIES

BORG. On January 3, at her residence in Balzan, MARYROSE, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Fr David Borg, OFM Conv, Peter and his wife Felicity, née Zahra, Tanya and her husband Mark Fenech, Steven and Angela, her grandchildren Karl, Janet, Steven Jr, Katrina, Julian and Andrew, her brother Amabile, her sister Louise, other relatives and friends and her live-in carer Lorna, supported by her other carers Jocelyn and Jenny. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, January 7, at 2.30pm, at St Francis of Assisi church, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 4, LOUIS, aged 95, passed away peacefully at home in his armchair. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Gloria née Semini, his son John and his wife Rosie, daughters Marisa and Simone and her husband John, his grandchildren Patrick, Claire, Natasha, Callum and Emily and their partners, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, at 9.15am, at Santwarju Ġesù Ħniena Divina at San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MALCOLM HUGO, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved children Suzanna and Kurt, Davinia and Logan, Duncan and Vanesa, Shawn, Elizabeth, his precious grandchildren Ema, Danny, Myles, Selina and Liam, his dear sisters and brothers Kristine, Rachel and Adrian, Ian and Mandy, James and Margaret, Monika, Kerstin and Christian, as well as many relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Rest in peace dear Malcolm. Till we meet again.

RIOLO. On January 6, VANNI, aged 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Rose, his children Dr Josianna and her husband Dr Patrick Sammut, Dr Ivan and his wife Charlotte, Ing. Stefan and his wife Ing. Rachelle, Thea and her husband Ivan Micallef, Bernardo and his wife Rosanne and Tino and his wife Stephanie, his precious grandchildren Nicholas, Jonathan, Isaiah, Daniel, Lara, Mikela, Luca, Nina, Maria, Ana, Philippa, Giorgia, Christina, Gianni and Luigi, close relatives and friends, ex-students and fellow actors.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, for Gżira parish church where mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

LAFERLA – MARY. On the 40th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

MARICH. Remembering today with love and affection, the seventh anniversary of our dearest YVONNE. Barbara and Clarissa, her in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 26th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

