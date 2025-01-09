Obituaries

BONNICI. GEORGE EDGAR EDWARD, passed away peacefully on January 6 at his residence in Casa San Paolo, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and missed by his son Robert and his partner Daniela, his grandchildren Alexia and Matthew, his nephews Anthony Girard, John Girard and Anthony Bonnici, nieces Sandy Knowles and Thelma Keating, their respective partners and children, along with other relatives and friends. Mass will be held at the San Ġwann parish church tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 8.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

FALZON. On January 5, MICHAEL, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. He will always be loved and treasured by his wife Mary Anne and his son David, his wife Kate and his grandson James. Also mourning his loss are his brothers Alex and wife Vicky, George and wife Josette and John and wife Lilian and his sister Marisa and their children and grandchildren, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, at 9am at Santwarju Ġesù Ħniena Divina in San Pawl Tat-Tarġa followed by interment at the Santa Maria Adolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. JOAN ISOBEL, née Philips, died peacefully on January 4. Beloved mother of Richard and his wife Sue, Mark and his wife Janet, Jonathan and partner Yvete, Sarah and her husband Morgan. Much loved grandmother of Lexy, Michael, David, Nicholas, Daniel and Steven and great-grandmother to Georgie and Amber. A beautiful, selfless person, she will be much missed by us all and by her wonderful carer, Mary Rose. Funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 9.15am at St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex. Far from her South African home in her adopted home of Malta, may she rest in peace.

VELLA MUSKAT. On January 7, at Gozo General Hospital, IVAN, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, née Zammit, his daughter Diane and her husband Mario, his son Alex and his wife Renata, his grandchildren Marisa, Antonella, Alex and their fiancés, his sister-in-law Yvonne, widow of his late brother George, his brothers and sisters Victoria and her husband Frans, Marie C and her husband Claudio, Joe and his wife Joan, his sisters-in-law Violet, Nellie, Doreen and her husband Frank and their respective families, many nieces and nephews, his carer Eduardo, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 3.30pm for the Gozo Cathedral, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Santa Maria cemetery in Victoria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – Ritchie “PIPS”. On the 19th anniversary of the death of a dear and close friend. Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Marielou, Eddie and family.

AQUILINA – RICHARD. In loving and unfading memory of a beloved husband and brother today the 19th anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Nikki, his sister Rosary, his in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Deep in our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – LINA and Victor. Cherished memories of our dear parents, who remain forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by their children, Josie and Berta, Juliet and Joe, Marielle, their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

DEBONO. In loving memory of ANTON, being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Mariuccia, his children their spouses, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAID – JOE. In loving memory, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

SALOMONE – ALBERT. Time flies, yet the beautiful memories remain. Forty-three years ago today, but you are still forever in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. Deeply missed. Marielle, Vanessa and Jeremy.

TELLUS – RITA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, today the 46th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA − Helen, née Mizzi. On the 19th anniversary of her passing. Remembered always with love by her family. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Derek, Julia and Darren, Lisa and James, Gabrielle, Victoria and Kleaven, Sophie, George and Theo.

VELLA – HELEN, 2006. Unfading memories of a loving aunt. Cikki and Paula.

WIRTH – EDWARD. In loving memory of our beloved Nonno Teddy on the 15th anniversary of his passing. Deeply loved and never forgotten by his grandchildren Elena and Nicholas.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dearest father SALVINO on the 58th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his son, daughters, and in-laws. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER - In loving memory of our dear parents ĊETTINA and JOHN, our darling sister MARTHESE and dear brothers SALVINO, LINO, JOSEPH, WALTER, ALBERT and RENO. A prayer is kindly solicited. Mary Rose, Roy and families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.