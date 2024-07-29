Obituary

LANZON. On July 28, FRANCIS, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Sue, his daughter Michela, his son Marc and his girlfriend Erika, his brother Kenneth and his wife Alida, his mother in-law Joan Fleri Soler, together with all his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 30, at 8.30am for Ibraġ parish church, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CECILIA. On the 15th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Gino, Gunther, Sonia, Jurgen, Marika and her grandchildren.

CACHIA – JOE. In loving memory of our beloved father. Always loved and remembered by his children Anita and Malcolm and their families. May he rest in peace together with our dearest mother in God’s loving care.

PERICI CALASCIONE. Treasured memories of our dearest JOHN MICHAEL on the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his wife Yvonne; his children Joseph and Catherine; Irene and Steve; Alex and MayAnne; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord of the Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

Treasured memories of our dear DENIS SOLER today being the eighth anniversary of his passing to the Lord Put Your arms around him Lord and treasure him with care for You have in Your possession a loved one beyond compare Forever in the hearts of Marie, Ingrid and Matthew, Fiona and Salvatore, grandchildren Max and Jan, his sister Marceline and Joseph, family and friends Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Monday, July 29 at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church Rest in peace

