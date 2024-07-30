Obituary

BELL. On July 26, MALCOLM, aged 76, passed away unexpectedly at Gozo General Hospital. He will always be loved and sorely missed by his wife Marlene, his son Callem and his wife Anya, his sister Arlene and his cousin Beryl, and his numerous friends in Malta and abroad. As per his wishes, cremation will be held at Misterbianco in Sicily on August 7. A memorial service in his memory will be held at a later date, details to be announced. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

