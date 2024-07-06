REQUIEM MASS

A mass for the repose of ANNIE DELIA will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema.

IN MEMORIAM

BOFFA – Sir PAUL BOFFA, Kt., OBE, MD on the 62nd anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his daughter Melina Sant Cassia, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, family, friends and so many grateful citizens and patients for having worked humbly and tirelessly to better the quality of life of all Maltese. His values, principles, strong sense of duty, fairness and altruism will never be forgotten. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA – EDDIE. In loving memory of our dear father on the 60th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Emily and Edward.

D’AGOSTINO. In loving memory of MARIE, née Tabone, on the 11th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her sons James and Daniel, James’s wife Anna Maria and their daughters Bethany and Lucia, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DELIA – AGNES. If love could have kept you here, you would have lived forever. Remembering our dearest mother who lives in our hearts every day. Patrick, Angela, John and their families.

VINCI – ANTOINE. Treasured memories of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Maria, Daniela and Christopher, Petra and Steve, Stephen and Naomi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

