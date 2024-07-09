OBITUARIES

DEMARCO. On July 7, FRANCES, née Ciangura, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Edwin, her son Robert and his wife Melanie, daughter Nadia and her husband Daniel, her treasured grandchildren Hannah, Zara and Bianca, her brother Charles and sisters Maria and husband Joseph, Angela and husband Charles, Pauline and husband Louis, Doris, and her in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 11, at 2.45pm for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. The family would appreciate if, instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the professional staff and carers at Mater Dei Hospital for all the love and care shown to Frances in her final days.

JACCARINI. On July 6, RITA, née Cassar, of Sliema, widow of Joe, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Louis, her sisters Maria and her husband Michael, Monica and her husband John, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family wish to thank the staff and carers at The Imperial Residential Home, Sliema, for their dedicated care.

RIPARD. On July 6, at home, LILIANA, née Sansone, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She will always be loved and cherished by her loving husband Peter Paul, her children and their spouses Phyllis and Mark, Angelica and Patrick, Peter and Greta, her grandchildren Mark, Stephy and her husband Steve, Emma and her husband Rudy, Michael and his wife Stephanie, Julia and Louisa, as well as her great-grandchildren Mia, Sebastian, Zoe and Lucia. She will also be mourned by her sister Maria Mifsud and brother Louis Sansone, their spouses, her aunt Lilian Camilleri, other in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends, as well as her dedicated carer Maribel.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, at 8.45am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CALLABY-FLORIDIA. In ever loving memory of RHODERICK, today being the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Sandra, his children Alexia and Claude, David and Ana, his grandchildren, Maya, Thomas, Sam, Ella, Filippa, Mikela and Luċija. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIORINI LOWELL. In loving memory of MARY on the anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

HERRERA – VICTOR. A dear and loving father remembered with love on the anniversary of his passing to eternal life.

SALIBA. Treasured memories of RUDOLPH, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing into the Lord’s arms. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Jack and Luke.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 36th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid, and Helen.

SALIBA. Fondest memories of our dear brother-in-law RUDOLPH on the anniversary of his untimely demise. Gone but never forgotten. David, Muriel and Martin.

In loving memory of ADELAIDE GRIXTI on the 2nd year anniversary of her passing to a better life July 9, 2022 - July 9, 2024 Fondly remembered byher husband Rene, her sons Alfred and his wife Angela, Ivan and his partner Kathleen, and her grandchildren Daniel and his wife Annalise, Thomas, Mireille and Esther. Her sisters-in-law Agatha and Rose and Mary widow of her brother-in-law Emanuel. Her siblings Albert Borg, Rose Attard, Mary Zammit, Bro. Frank Borg S.J., Lily Dalli, Josephine and her husband Alfred Cremona, nieces, nephews and cousins. Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at the Basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven and St Dominic, Valletta and St Gregory the Great Parish Church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

