OBITUARY

GILMORE – ANDREW, aged 81, died peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital on June 14. He leaves to mourn his partner of 50 years Ron, his sister Mabel and niece Marylin.

Requiem mass at St Mary’s parish church, Gudja, on Monday, June 24, at 9.30am, followed by committal at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan.

May he rest in peace.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG – CARMEN. In loving memory of our dear mum, today, the 36th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

CAUCHI – JEAN. In loving memory of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all his family. May he rest in the peace of Christ.

De MARCO – OLGA. In loving memory of our dear aunt, today the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and children.

MIZZI. In loving memory of CHARLES on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Doris, Kathleen and Antoine, Claire and David, Duncan, Mark, Ella, Nina, Karla, Luca and Jack.

NAUDI. Treasured memories of WILFRED, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Irene, Nicholas, Lorraine and Daphne and all the family.

VELLA – MARYSE, née Grech who passed away to eternal life on June 22, 2018. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Joe, her children Noel and Paula, their spouses and most of all her grandchildren Katia, Max, Daniel and Jeremy. Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered today at 6.30pm at the parish of the Immaculate Conception, Tal-Ibraġ.

