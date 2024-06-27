Obituaries

DEGUARA. On June 17, in Melbourne, Australia, MARY, née Agius, wife of Joe Deguara, formerly of St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Joe, her sons Pierre and his partner Grace and Jason, her sister Margaret and husband Joe Attard, her sister Evelyn Ciappara, her brother Joe and his wife Anna, her brother Alfred and his wife Vicky, her sister Sylvia and her husband Eddie Chetcuti, her husband’s brother Paul and his wife Doris, his sister Doris and her husband Paul Quattromani, his brother Tony and his wife Therese, his brother Johnnie and his wife Grace, Carmen, widow of his brother Charles, numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on July 3 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Newport, Melbourne. Mass to celebrate her life will be said by her nephew, Fr Reuben Deguara, today, June 27, at 6.45pm at Sidtna Marija tal-Fidwa chapel, Selmun. Dear Lord, keep her in Your care. Dear Mary, you will always be in our heart and prayers.

ELLUL. On June 21, MARIO, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be remembered by Angie, his daughters Krista and Sarah, his sister Josette and her husband Antonin Pecharova, his brother Noel and his wife Geraldine, Tina, widow of his brother Paul, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 28, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Puttinu Cares Foundation. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOHN. In loving memory of our dear brother on the anniversary of his tragic demise. His sisters Sylvia and Dorothy and their families.

FRENDO. In loving memory of VICTOR FRENDO, LL.D., today the 45th anniversary of his demise. His sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, his daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

McQUEEN – ROBERT, Captain RN, ADC to HM Queen Elizabeth. My Braveheart, my Knight in shining armour. “Ondine”

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.