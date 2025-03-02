Obituaries

BIANCHI. On February 26, Dr LOUIS BIANCHI, of Naxxar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Henrietta, his son Daniel, his sister Madeleine and her husband John Aquilina, his sister Veronica and her husband Ramon Rossignaud, nephew, nieces, in-laws, friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 4, at 8.45am, for the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and The Soup Kitchen, Valletta, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE SALIS. On February 18, MONICA JUANITA, née Bower, aged 80, passed away very peacefully at her home in Dorset, UK. She was the granddaughter of Lord Strickland and had a huge heart and love for Malta, friends and family. Wife to Bernard, mother of Piers and Hugo and grandmother to Max, Sam, Amelie and Sukie. Private cremation with close family only. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the afternoon of April 11, 2025.

In Memoriam

DARMENIA GRECH – MARY. Fond memories of a dear aunt on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

ELLUL – Perit MICHAEL ELLUL, BE&A (Hons.), Dip. Arch (Rome), F.R.Hist.S. (London), MQR, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Paul, Marisa and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. In loving memory of GIUSEPPE. 14 years have passed since you left us, yet your love, wisdom and kindness remain deeply etched in our hearts. You were a pillar of strength, a guiding light and a source of unconditional love for all who knew you. Deeply missed and forever cherished by your loving daughter Pauline and your grandchildren Alberto, Antonio, Augusto and Maria. Your legacy lives on in our hearts, in the values you instilled in us and in the memories we hold so dear. Though time moves forward, our love for you remains unchanged. Rest in peace, dear papà. You are forever in our hearts.

DORIETTE GAUCI SCIORTINO In loving memory of a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmotherwho met the Risen Lord on February 26, 2017. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by her husband Edwin, her daughter Gerardine and her husband Gianrico,her daughter Gabriella and her husband Peter and her grandchildren Luca, Jeremy, Stefan and Antonia. May the Lord grant her eternal rest Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, March 2, at 11.30am, at Ġesù Ħniena Divina Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar.

In loving memory of DAVID WESTACOTT on the 20th anniversary of his death Gone from this world, but never gone from my heart Love always, Tracey Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.