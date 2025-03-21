Obituary

SCHEMBRI. On March 18, at The Imperial, Sliema, ALEXANDER, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Margaret, née Cuschieri; his daughter, Celia, and her husband, Mark Portelli; his son, Michael, and his wife, Glorianne; his beloved grandsons, Marcus and Matias; his brother, Paul, and his wife, Anna; his sister, Louise; his sister-in-law, Grace; his brothers-in-law, Tonio and his wife, Priscilla, and Francis and his wife, Anne; as well as nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave The Imperial, Sliema, today, Friday, March 21, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the staff at The Imperial, Hospice Malta and the Oncology Department at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of LYDIA, née Sacco, widow of Edward Aquilina, on the second anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her nieces Louise Petre and Madeleine Rossignaud, her in-laws Rose, Nikki and Phyllis Aquilina. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear father on the 60th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, remembered with love and affection by his daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani and his daughter-in-law Maria, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG. ELVIRA. In ever loving and unfading memories of Elvira, today the 48th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children.

CASSAR. In loving memory of Notary GEORGE CASSAR, today being the 15th anniversary of his going to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by his son Pierre, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

COLEIRO. In ever loving memory of my dear mother MARTHA, née Vincenti, on the 68th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of our father’s demise. Deeply missed by his children and their families. Rest in peace with mother Pa.

GATT. ANN. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved mother, granny and great-grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by all her children, grandchildren and their families and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

LAFERLA. ALBERTO, A&CE, died 21.03.1942. Fondly remembered on the anniversary of his death by his son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

LANFRANCO. In everlasting memory of our father JOSEPH on the 70th anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his sons, Antoine, Josie, Robert and Edwin, and all the family. R.I.P.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering a dear wife and mother on her birthday. Hector, Karl and Nadine, Martina and Michael.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear sister on her birthday. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

SANT – MATTHEW JOSEPH. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear father on the 37th anniversary of his demise. May he rest in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and his beloved grandchildren.

ZAHRA FENECH – In loving memory of our niece LISA MARIA and her mother CARMEN on the anniversary of their going to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Winston, Winston J and Gaby, Trevor and their families.

In loving and unfading memory of MICHAEL ATTARD on the first anniversary of his demise on March 26, 2024. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Vivian, his beloved children Lucianne and her husband Edmund, Richmund and his wife Anne, his precious grandson Luigi, his brothers and sisters and in-laws. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, March 23rd at 11am, at the Sagra Familja chapel, Bidnija. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN REMEMBRANCE OF OUR TWO BEAUTIFUL ANGELS Carmen Fenech Zahra, 11.11.1961 - 21.03.2001, Lisa Maria Zahra Fenech, 02.12.1998 - 19.03.2014 LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH who left this world tragically on 19th March 2014 at the age of 15 and her mother CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA who died on 21st March 2001 at the age of 39. Mass in memory which was due to be held on Saturday 22nd March at Tal-Karmnu Basilica Valletta is now being postponed to another date due to the State Funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Mgr Paul Cremona. Tony, Bella, Nicholas, Natasha, Michelle and the Zahra and Fenech families.

