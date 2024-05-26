Obituaries

BUONTEMPO. On May 24, PETER, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Jane, his children Mariella, Rita, Michelle and her husband David, and Emma, his grandchildren Renee and Matthew, Dominique and Recep, and Angelique, Beppe and Nicole, Jean Luc and Lara and Elena, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends, including the members of Rovers United FC. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, May 27, at 9am at St Paul Shipwrecked collegiate parish church, Valletta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On May 24, at St Thomas Community Living, Marsascala, VANNA, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her daughters Pauline and her husband Steve, Carol and her husband Ray, her precious grandchildren Roberta and her husband Andrè, Stefania and her husband Tim, Debbie and her husband Andrew, Thomas, Daniel, together with her great-grandchildren Dale, Alice and Kate, her brothers and sisters and their families, her in-laws and their families, other relatives, the community at St Thomas Home and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 27, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would be grateful if instead of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation are made in loving memory of their beloved Vanna. Special thanks to the nurses, carers and staff at St Thomas Home, Marsascala, for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On May 24, at Mater Dei Hopital, CARMEN, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her mother Ġuża, widow of Tumas, her siblings Ninu, Leli, Ray and Moira, her nephews and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 27, at 7.30am for St George's parish church, Qormi where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BLUNDELL. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband, EDGAR, who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

CHARLES. In ever-loving memory of our dear father FRANK, adored husband of Tessie, especially today on the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly and always remembered by his children Tony, Anna, Sandra and Denise, and their spouses and families.

FORMOSA. Ever-loving and cherished memories of our dearest mother MINNIE on the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Her children, Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – THERESA (Tessy), née Randon. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord 22 years ago. She lives forever in the hearts of her children, Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam, and her in-laws. Lord, may she rest in Your eternal kingdom.

MALLIA – JOYCE, née Saré. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by her son Malcolm and his wife Rachel, and her grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother, and grandmother, MARY, née Ciancio, on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Now, as ever, close to our hearts; Michael, Jo Anna, and Tonio, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSIGNAUD – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of our dear father and grandfather, especially today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children Maragaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and Marie Louise, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIENZA. In loving memory of LOUIS on the 19th anniversary of his demise, May 26, 2005. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, sons James, Brian, Mark and their families.

VUKOVIĆ – HILDA. Remembering our dearest mother with so much love and gratitude, today the 24th anniversary of her passing. Always in the heart of her daughters Maritsa and Jana, and all the family.

In loving memory of MARIO ELLUL MERCER On the anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Always remembered and sadly missed by his brothers Josie, Leonard, Harold and his sister Isabelle Lord, grant him eternal peace

