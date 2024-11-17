Obituary

FELICE. On November 14, ALBERT, aged 87, founder and former headmaster of San Miguel Febres Cordero School for the disabled, passed on to eternal life. He will always be loved and missed by his wife Josephine née Taliana, his daughters Nadya and Moyra, his dedicated carer Elenmae and Nadya’s partner Dr Ramiro Cali-Corleo. His loss is also mourned by his brother Joseph and his late wife Margaret, his sister Marcelle and her husband Arch. Joseph Borg Grech, Prof. Arthur Felice and his wife Josette, his sister-in-law Ursolina Calleja and her late husband Joseph, nephews and nieces and numerous friends. A Mass to celebrate Albert’s life will be held tomorrow Monday, November 18 at 9am at St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, followed by burial at the family grave in Żabbar. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of CARMELO on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. A kind-hearted husband, father and grandfather who asked for nothing and yet gave so much. Still deeply missed by his devoted wife Antoinette, only daughter Rene and treasured granddaughters Giulia and Laura. “Unseen, unheard but every day in our thoughts, hearts and prayers.” Dear Lord, grant him eternal peace.

ARRIGO – TONIO, MARILYENE and ANNA. In fond remembrance. Divine mercy, grant them eternal rest.

DRAKE – NANETTE. On the 21st anniversary of her passing. Very much loved, most fondly remembered, always held dearly in our hearts. Kevin, Matthew, Katrina.

DRAKE. Fond memories of NANETTE, especially today the 21st anniversary of her passing away. Christine.

FARRUGIA – CARMELA. Three years from her passing. We treasure your memory. Though gone from our sight, you remain our guiding light in whatever we do and wherever we go. Always in our hearts, your children, and their families. A Mass for the repose of Carmela’s soul is being offered on Thursday, November 28, at 6pm, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq. Rest well dearest mum with your husband Publius.

GALEA – FRANCES. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 34th anniversary of her tragic death. Always remembered by her children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families.

O’CONNELL née PULLICINO. In loving memory of our mother, GEORGINA HENRIETTA, on the fifth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers and sadly missed by her family. May God grant her eternal rest. There will be a Mass for our mother on Thursday, November 21, at 6.30pm, at the Millenium Chapel, St Julian’s.

PACE – MARIONNE. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and sister on her 30th anniversary. There’s not a day, dear ma, we do not think of you. Kristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and family. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI – PAUL (Lino). In loving memory, on the second anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Cettina, née Sacco, and his extended family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – JOE. In memory of a beloved husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his daughters Janet and her husband Michele, and Ingrid and her husband Andrea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – ERIC ZAMMIT, B.Pharm. Treasured memories of a much loved brother-in-law and uncle on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Liliana and Mario, Ingrid and Daniel.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA – CARMELO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 24th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Loved and fondly remembered by his children Sandro, Liliana and Renato, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of FRED COSTER on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Silvana, his son Ben, his sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of VICTOR GEORGE BORG AM, MQR (27.9.1941 – 18.11.2019) on the fifth anniversary of his death. Five years have gone by, but your warmth, laughter, and generous spirit live on forever in our hearts and in the countless lives you touched. Always loved, never forgotten. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by family, relatives and friends.

In memory of JOSEPH D’AMICO who departed from this world on November 20, 2020. Sadly missed by his daughter Josette, his son Sergio and his wife Therese, grandchildren Kristina and Michael, his brothers and sisters Gaetano and his wife Therese, David and his wife Sylvana, Isabella and her husband Joe, Gemma and her husband Peter, Cynthia and her husband Philip, Salvatore Spina, widower of his sister Carmelina and relatives of his late wife Renata; Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie, Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of our beloved VINCENT RAPA (24.11.2019 – 24.11.2024) on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered, missed and loved by his family and friends. Masses for the repose of Vincent’s soul will be offered on Sunday, 24 November 2024 at John Paul II Institute for the Family (Ta’ Kana) in Victoria, Gozo at 8am and at the chapel of the Salesian Sisters of St John Bosco in Victoria, Gozo at 9.30am. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BOV Philately Club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, on Wednesday, November 20, at 5pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.