DEI MARCHESI TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO. On November 16, the most Noble MARIANNA, from Tarxien, firstborn of Marchese Emmanuele and Donna Paolina née Calleja Sarreo, went to meet the risen Lord and join her parents and her sister Nathalie, at the age of 74. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her sisters, the Noble Donna Maria Adeodata Dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto OSB Mdina (Caterina), Louise Holland, Elizabeth Belviso, her brother Jesmon, her youngest sister Asteria Testaferrata de Noto Debattista and their respective families, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate her life will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, at 2.30pm at the chapel of Erwieh, Tarxien, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. May God grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the nuns, priests, nurses, doctors, carers, and all the staff of St Paul’s Home (Little Sisters of the Poor) for their love, support and dedication towards our dear sister Marianna during her stay at the home.

MARCELLE PISANI SCOTT 1948-2003 Loving and precious memories of a dearest and wonderful wife, mother and nanna on the 21st anniversary of her calling to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest Edwin, Edwin Jr., Denise and Sam, Matthew, Alexia, Maya, Jade and all the families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

