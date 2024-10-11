Obituary

CAMILLERI. On October 9, MARY, died peacefully at hospital, where she was constantly surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Richard, her cherished daughter Anna and her fiancé James, her cherished son Michael and his fiancée Maria, her sister Gillian and her husband Evarist, her brother Peter, brother in-law Steve, Richard’s family Anna and John, Paul and Fiorella, Mariella and Tony, Joseph and Brigitte, all her nieces and nephews, her countless friends who she loved so dearly, and the Praise the Name of Jesus Prayer Group. The funeral will be held at Ibraġ parish church tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, at 10am. Donations to Puttinu Cares in her memory will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the incredible dedication of the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Mater Dei, and Puttinu Cares. May Mary now meet the Risen Lord not only in faith and longing but face to face for all eternity.

In Memoriam

BLAKE – JOHN. In loving memory of our father, on his second anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary Anne, Roseanne, Lucienne, Stephen, Jason and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – RITA. Loving memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 16th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

GATT. In loving memory of LAURENCE, a much loved and deeply missed husband, papà, nannu and friend, one year since his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of LINO, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his death. Very much missed by his wife Lilian, née Shephard, never forgotten by his children Bryan and Jackie, Sharon, and John, and his much-loved grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of my brother-in-law LINO on the 18th anniversary of his passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Please remember him in your prayers. Mary Shephard.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.