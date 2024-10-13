ATTARD-MANCHÉ – GEORGE passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Following the recent loss of his beloved wife Jane of 70 years and his sister Lilian, he leaves behind a deeply loving family: his two adoring children, Deborah and Jeremy, and his three cherished grandchildren, Alexandra, Tom, and Toby, along with a large extended family and dear friends in the UK, Malta, and around the world. At heart, George was a dedicated military man, an officer and a gentleman known for his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering diligence. He always kept his promises and was fiercely loyal to those he loved. A passionate gardener, brilliant bridge player and devoted Chelsea FC fan, he brought joy to everyone around him. His spontaneous singing and whistling were trademarks of his extraordinary spirit. He will always be remembered as a truly unique individual. We will treasure his memory, which will live on forever in our hearts. Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 2pm at Gudja parish church. Any donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa will be gratefully received. May the Lord grant him eternal peace and rest in the heavenly realms.

CARUANA CURRAN. Paul, B.A., LL.D., M.A. (Birm), at the age of 73, went to meet the Risen Lord and to walk in paths of glory with the angels and those he loved the most, his father Judge Maurice Caruana Curran (d 2015), his mother Kate, née Gatt (d 1976) and his dearly beloved sister Louise (d 1968). He leaves to grieve his sad loss his sister Simone and her husband Kenneth Mizzi, his three nephews Matthew Mizzi and his wife Ludovica, Simon Mizzi and Francesca Diacono, Jonathan Mizzi and his wife Sara, and their children, Paul’s grand nephews and nieces, Sebastian, Maya, Beatrice, Olivia, Oliver, and baby Rafael, and Cettina Caruana Curran, second wife of his father Maurice and her family Stefan and Lucienne Meilak, and Erika Vella, his cousins both in Malta and in the USA, and numerous friends and relatives. Paul has left a void nobody else can fill. Mass to celebrate Paul’s life will be held on Friday, October 18, at 1.30pm at Saint Julian’s parish church. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Caritas Malta. May he rest in peace.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – Dame PATRICIA CASSAR TORREGGIANI, née Podesta, departed from this life on Thursday, October 10, after battling medical complications, comforted by her entire loving family and the rites of Holy Church. Pat leaves to mourn her very sad loss her husband Chev. William Cassar Torreggiani and her daughters Teriza and Steffie and their partners Edgar and Brian, Sarah and her husband Denis and Ġuża; her grandchildren Lara, Emma, Sean, Nicholas, Daniel, Hannah, Sascha, Kristina, Nina and Bettina, as well as all their partners; her great-grandchildren Zac, Sophie, Hunter and William; her in-laws Kristine Podesta, Maya, Aaron, Christoph and their families; Geraldine, Anne, Hadrian and Eva, John and Pat; many dear friends especially the two Rose-Maries and Anna; all her loving cousins and other relatives and friends, including the community at Hilltop.

The funeral Mass takes place tomorrow, Monday, October 14, at 9.15am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she be granted eternal peace.

ZARB. On October 12, EMANUEL, aged 89, of Mġarr, passed peacefully away at home surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 71 years Grace, his son Joseph and his wife Marthese, his daughter Vicky and her husband Emanuel, Samuel, widower of his daughter Mary, his daughters Doris and her husband Joe, Pauline and her husband Frans, and Therese and her husband Joseph, his 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and his many relatives and friends in Malta and Australia. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 14, at 2.45pm for Mġarr parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Mġarr cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

de’ CONTI MANDUCA. SUE – 23.04.1951-13.10.1996. Undiminished love and unfading memories on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Ave Maria. Her sisters, brothers and their families.

DE DOMENICO – YVONNE, née Muscat. In loving memory of our mother who passed away 19 years ago. Never forgotten and always grateful to her – her family Madliene, Toots, Sandy and Natty and their families. Rest in peace.

MICALLEF – Dr HILDA MICALLEF, née Boffa, BSc, MD, DCP (Lond). In loving memory, today the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her son Philip and wife Marilu, daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, grandchildren Nicola, Katherine and Jonathan, together with their respective families, and her sister Melina Sant Cassia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear parents TONINU and RITA who passed on to life everlasting 17 and 22 years ago respectively. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your daughters Anna and Josette. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

STAFRACE – ĊETTINA. Cherished and unfading memories on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by Josie and his wife Suzanne, Odette and her husband Patrick, and her grandchildren Alexia, Stefan, Allen and Daniel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Five years ago today you left us so suddenly, leaving a very painful void. Missing you more each passing day and remembering you with so much love, your beloved wife Christine, children and in-laws, Nikki and Charlotte, Andrew and Tacha, Sarah and Michael, your dear grandchildren Timmy, Simon, Adam, Mimi, Anna, Francesca and Edward. All Masses said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of his soul. Always in our hearts and prayers. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Rest in peace dearest Joe.

MASS IN HONOUR OF BLESSED ALEXANDRINA M. DA COSTA Salesian cooperator October 14, 2024 Mass at 7pm Celebrant Fr Sandro Camilleri, SDB St Julians parish church Jesus said “Should anyone invoke your name when you are in heaven they will never do so in vain.” (Diary of Blessed Alexandrina) THE APOSTOLATE OF THE DIVINE MERCY PHONE 2132 3282

In loving memory of our dearest parents JOSEPH (31.8.1981) and LORENZA FARRUGIA (17.10.1984) of Marsa. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Michael, Celestina, Carmen, Joseph, Mary, Anna and Jacqueline, together with their spouses, families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest

In loving memory of our beloved MARY ROSE FORMOSA, née Vassallo Grant 9.1.1970 – 13.10.2020on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life We miss you greatly, but the joy, love and kindness you shared, live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your lifeRemembered with great love by her mother Marguerite Vassallo Grant, née Kissaun, her son François and his girlfriend Sia, William, Sylvia, Karl and Celine Vassallo Grant, Sophie and Emily Vassallo Grant Lord, grant her eternal rest

JESPER JUUL-NIELSEN 4.12.1960 - 14.10.2011 Our hearts still ache in sadness And secret tears still flow What it meant to lose you No one will ever know Julia and family

In loving memory of our dearest daughter STEPHANIE RAPA on the seventh anniversary of her tragic demise. She went to meet the Risen Lord on 19.10.2017May Our Lord of love and mercy Care for you our beloved daughter And bless us to trust in Him For peace of mind and heart Forever in our hearts, always in our prayers Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, at 6.30pm at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq. The attendance of relatives, friends and colleagues is appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.