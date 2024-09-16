Obituary

VELLA. On September 13, BRIGITTE, aged 68, from Rabat, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Nadia, her granddaughter Bonnie, her siblings Paul and his wife Mona, Joseph, May, Grace and Maria, her nephews Jeremy, James and John and their respective spouses, her brother-in-law Matthew and his wife Debbie, her niece Nicole, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, September 17, at 8.15am for St Dominic Church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. WALTER. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his only daughter Frances, her husband Joe Fenech, grandchildren Jonathan and Nicola and their families. Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA – ANTHONY (16.IX.1924 - 1.I.2015) Cherished and everlasting memories of a much-loved father and a wise grandfather on the centenary of his birth. Always in our thoughts and in our prayers.

DINGLI – LILIAN. On the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and missed by her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

In Memoriam ALEXANDER GOLLCHER In loving memory of a dearly loved father on the eight anniversary of his passing into eternal life Your Life Was A Blessing Your Memory a Treasure You are Loved Beyond Words And Missed Beyond Measure Fondly remembered by his children, family and friends. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest, may perpetual light shine upon him

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.