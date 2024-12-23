For the seventh consecutive year, four Maltese musicians will return to Valletta this Christmas Eve to spread holiday cheer through music while raising funds for an NGO.

This year, Gabriel Agius Pascalidis, Matthew Pellicano and The Busker’s Dav Jr & Jean Paul Borg will raise funds for the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) in Malta, an organisation dedicated to accompanying, serving, and advocating on behalf of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons.

Over the past six years, this annual tradition has seen the musicians rally together to contribute towards various local causes. From Dar Hosea in 2018 to Dar Merħba Bik in 2019, the initiative was adapted during the pandemic with a two-hour Facebook stream in 2020 to benefit Hospice Malta. In 2021 and 2022, the musicians supported Dar Tgħanniqa t’Omm and Oasi Foundation, raising €1,668 last year.

Reflecting on the ongoing success of this event, Dav Jr (The Busker) said:

“Christmas is a time of giving, and this tradition allows us to bring joy through music while supporting our neighbours. It’s incredible to see how the enthusiasm for this initiative grows year after year, reminding us of the power of community.”

This year, the focus shifts to JRS, an organisation that empowers asylum seekers through education, advocacy, and social services. By helping individuals rebuild their lives, JRS fosters healing, learning, and hope for a better future. Gabriel Agius Pascalidis (saxophone) added: “At JRS, solidarity isn’t just an ideal; it’s action. That’s why we’re here—to express solidarity and support at this special time of year.”

The musicians, including Dav Jr on vocals and guitar, Gabriel Agius Pascalidis on saxophone, Matthew Pellicano on keys, and Jean-Paul Borg on percussion, will set up in front of the Law Courts in Valletta on Sunday 24th December, from 10:00am onwards.

They will be joined by popular local artists, including Cesi & Kriss, Ryan Hili, Mark Anthony Bartolo, Raquela, and Kersten Graham, promising a lively and festive atmosphere.

Those unable to attend in person can still contribute to this cause. Donations can be made via Revolut or BOV Mobile App at +356 9947 7863 or online through the JRS website at https://jrsmalta.org/donate/