Is it symptomatic that the Planning Authority is trying to make short shrift of the concerns of many people about applications to destroy the façades of several iconic bank branches in Malta?

The current attack on the former Barclays Bank branches in Mellieħa, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay and elsewhere are nothing but a demonstration of either total ignorance of the respect that should be given to architectural history in general, or – more specifically – banking history in Malta.

The Planning Authority now seems intent on riding into oblivion all the great artistic and architectural work that Richard England put into the innovative designs of both interiors and exteriors of our bank branches.

It was work – and banking history – that was being created at a specific time in the growth of banking in Malta, at a juncture when the late great father of Maltese banking, Louis E. Galea, was implementing his vision of taking banking out of Valletta and into our towns and villages.

With the help of England, and others like former Barclays premises manager Wilfred Drago and Arthur Cilia, Galea gave the people of Malta bank offices of which they could be proud.

My membership of the European Association of Banking History, where I attended many conferences and activities in European centres, showed me how deeply respected architectural conservation was at the head offices of all leading old European banks.

They respect architectural innovation yes but they are also in continuous contact with banking historians and academics who can advise on what should be done to ensure that this important element of a nation’s heritage is protected.

Unfortunately, things are not being done in the right way in our country. Indeed, one questions whether the people at both the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage have an adequate knowledge of banking history.

Or is their approach simply one that ticks boxes on some document or computer process and simply accommodates the wishes of the owners of the properties or their architects?

After all, banking is about humans, not money! - John Consiglio

Bank branches as designed by England were of different standards and had different attributes. No wonder that he himself would probably consider some of his works as being more worthy than others for conservation.

But to consider only the architect/designer’s personal views or opinions as an excuse for destroying some of his iconic works is simply wrong.

How, for example, would England himself grade the various artistic pictures, moving articles or installations and many other ingenious items (including fictitious cage birds, hanging ropes, earthenware, etc.) in several of “his” branches?

These were all elements which he wrought into the totality of any new branch with an important objective, that of emphasising that a person entering a branch for a service was always an important component that warranted strong engagement.

It was a clever way of epitomising what Sir A.F. Tuke, the ex-chairperson of Barclays, had famously said: “After all, banking is about humans, not money!”

Is there possibly any time left for protection of yet another part of this country’s heritage?

Two other things: what has become of the items in the former National Bank of Malta Museum on St John’s Square?

And what was done by HSBC with the two large crates of historic documents and other items on Malta’s banking history that two of Mid-Med Bank’s officials had brought back to Malta from the Barclays archives in Manchester?

John Consiglio was a banker for over 42 years, was a regulator and university lecturer and has published extensively about Malta’s banking history.