Leading academics within the University of Malta’s Department of Art and Art History have condemned a decision to dismantle part of the historic Fort Chambray in Gozo, describing it as a “wanton destruction of national heritage”.

In a strongly-worded statement, eight academics who form part of the department said that they were deeply concerned by the Planning Authority’s recent decision, which they said would result in the “contextual obliteration of what remained in the fort’s upper part.”

This week, the PA voted to approve an application that will see the historic British-era barracks at Fort Chambray demolished, to make way for a hotel and apartments.

The application was filed by developer Michael Caruana and was approved with five votes in favour and two against, despite the protests of many heritage organisations.

Art historians have now lent their voices to those protests.

In a statement, the university department said it was “alarmed by the insensitive and dismissive attitude towards significant historic buildings and the manner in which they are so easily destroyed or dismantled to make way for commercial enterprise.”

They also expressed concern at the “lack of value that context and history have”, as well as by what they said was a lack of support offered by institutions and professions “that are actually meant to protect, conserve and foster regeneration of historic monuments.”

They noted the irony of Malta celebrating its 50th anniversary as a Republic while at the same time the Planning Authority “has, yet again, given its blessing to wanton destruction of national heritage.”

Eight members of the department signed the statement: Dr Mark Sagona, Professor Keith Sciberras, Professor Conrad Thake, Dr Christian Attard, Dr Gilbert Calleja, Dr Matthew Attard, Dr Frederica Agius, and Mr Jesmond Vassallo.