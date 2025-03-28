Times2 catches up with artist Nathan Portelli ahead of his debut solo exhibition Id-Diżappunt (The Disappointment). Curated by Melanie Erixon, the exhibition opens today at  il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba.

Portelli’s tongue-in-cheek collection revolves around childhood disappointment and includes, for example, a series of melting ice creams: some even depict the moment an ice cream cone crashes to the ground — an early childhood ‘tragedy.’ With these works, the artist highlights poignant parallels between his memories of childhood disappointments and the letdowns of adulthood. 

Read the full story at Times2.

