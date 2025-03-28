A public consultation on a strategic plan for the voluntary sector was launched on Friday to guide and strengthen the sector until 2030.

The proposed strategy emphasises a better allocation of resources, such as human, physical and financial, while fostering participation and engagement of volunteers and collaboration.

The National Volunteering Strategy builds on that of 2020, and reflects an evolving community where the volunteering sector faces continuous change and new challenges.

The strategy focuses on four main pillars, namely capacity building, collaboration between all stakeholders, civic participation, and the voice and visibility of the sector.

It seeks to encourage collaboration between representative organisations, promote volunteering initiatives, and attract different age groups to voluntary work.

The Minister for Inclusion and Volunteering Julia Farrugia said society “becomes more inclusive, fair and supportive when volunteering is supported and strengthened”.

“This strategy will help us strengthen volunteering infrastructure, give more opportunities to volunteers of all ages, and ensure that their contribution is recognised and appreciated,” she added.