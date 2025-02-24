Roberta Flack, the R&B singer best known for Killing Me Softly With His Song, has died aged 88.

"We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025," said a statement from her representatives.

"She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator."

Flack has won four Grammy awards and, in 2020 - a year after having a stroke - she was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys.

In 2022 she announced she had ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and could no longer sing.

Born in North Carolina Flack started out as a classical pianist and taught music. She was then discovered at a jazz club by musician Les McCann but only scored her first hit in her 30s.

It was then that her recording of Ewan MacColl's The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face was used in Clint Eastwood's Play Misty For Me.