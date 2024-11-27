With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, shoppers in Malta are gearing up to snag some of the year's best bargains. These two days, marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, have become synonymous with savings on everything from tech gadgets to travel. But with so many deals on offer, knowing where to look and how to make the most of them is key. Here’s how you can stretch your euros this shopping season.

Big savings on tech and gadgets

Tech lovers in Malta are in for a treat this Black Friday. Major brands like Samsung, Apple, and Lenovo are slashing prices on popular items, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Cyber Monday, the online counterpart to Black Friday, is also expected to feature standout deals on gaming consoles, headphones, and smart home devices.

For example, last year, discounts of up to 40% on noise-canceling headphones and 30% off gaming monitors were seen. Early trends suggest similar, if not better, offers this year. Keep an eye on websites like Amazon, which often feature exclusive online deals, especially for those using cashback programs like Honey or Revolut Rewards.

Clothing, cosmetics, and household essentials

If tech isn’t your focus, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are ideal for upgrading your wardrobe or refreshing your beauty cabinet. Popular European retailers often run 20 to 50% off promotions during this period. Cosmetics brands, including Sephora and MAC, also tend to unveil exclusive holiday bundles that offer great value.

In the home and kitchen category, deals on coffee machines, cookware, and vacuum cleaners are particularly notable. Maltese families planning home improvements can find markdowns on furniture and décor at local and international stores.

Travel: Cheaper flights for the holidays

For those looking to reunite with loved ones abroad, Black Friday is a golden opportunity to save on flights. Airlines like Ryanair and KM Malta Airlines have been known to offer discounts on tickets during this period. Last year, Ryanair advertised flights from as low as €9.99 for specific routes booked on Black Friday. Additionally, travel platforms like Expedia and Booking.com often feature discounts on hotels, making it easier for visitors to Malta to enjoy an affordable stay.

Whether you’re heading to see family or inviting them over, keeping an eye out for early flight deals could save you a significant amount.

Baby, kids’ essentials, and more

Parents should look for Black Friday deals on children’s products, including toys, clothing, and baby gear. Retailers like Mothercare and Chicco Malta are likely to feature promotions on high-ticket items like strollers, car seats, and cribs. With Christmas around the corner, Black Friday is also a perfect time to stock up on gifts for little ones at reduced prices.

Cyber-savvy shopping tips

When shopping online, compare deals across multiple websites to ensure you’re getting the best prices. Some international retailers adjust prices based on location, but a VPN for Black Friday shopping can help you access region-specific deals and save even more.

Additionally, subscribing to newsletters or following your favorite brands on social media can give you early access to exclusive discounts and promo codes.

The economics of Black Friday: Is it worth it?

For the budget-conscious Maltese shopper, Black Friday and Cyber Monday present an opportunity to save on essentials and splurge on luxuries without breaking the bank. According to a 2022 report by Statista, the average global Black Friday shopper saved 37% on purchases. Even modest savings, when applied across multiple items, can add up to hundreds of euros by the end of the season.

While Black Friday is known for in-store chaos, Malta’s increasing reliance on online shopping makes Cyber Monday an attractive alternative for stress-free savings. With proper planning, you can enjoy significant discounts while avoiding overspending.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just about buying; they’re about buying smart. Whether you’re shopping for tech, travel, or toys, this season offers something for everyone. Mark your calendar, set your alerts, and prepare to make the most of these global shopping events right from Malta.