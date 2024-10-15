Updated 9.50am

Both lanes of Triq Burmarrad, the arterial road linking St Paul's Bay to Mosta, were closed to traffic on Tuesday morning, Transport Malta warned motorists following an incident involving a trailer.

The road's southbound lane was closed just before 8am, when Transport Malta alerted motorists to the issue. The road's northbound lane would also close at 9.30am, it said.

The closures are required as officials work to clear the road following a traffic incident involving a trailer, authorities said.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

A police spokesperson said that initial reports indicate that the incident occurred while the trailer was braking. During the manoeuvre, some of the material being transported shifted and damaged the truck cabin.

No injuries have been reported so far.

It is the second major road closure due to a trailer accident in the space of a week. Last week, a key road close to Malta International Airport was closed for roughly 18 hours when a trailer overturned.