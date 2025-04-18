A bouncer and a DJ were arrested on Thursday night during a routine patrol by police officers.

The police said in a statement that the patrolling officers noticed a bouncer who works in an establishment on Triq San Ġorġ acting suspiciously. 

They followed the 21-year-old Serbian to the restroom, where he was caught holding four sachets with suspected cocaine and a card payment machine.

In the restroom, they found two people - one of whom was making the transaction. 

Investigations revealed that the device belonged to the DJ playing at the venue.

The 34-year-old Libyan national was also arrested. A second payment machine and several empty sachets were found in his possession

.Police investigations are ongoing.

