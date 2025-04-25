A 10-year old boy was rescued from drowning at Golden Bay on Friday at around 12.45pm.

The child found himself in difficulty while swimming in the sea which was somewhat rough. Sources close to the Civil Protection Department told Times of Malta the boy was brought to shore by medics and taken up the beach to the road by CPD officials.

An ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Reports that the child was "unresponsive" could not be confirmed at time of writing.

While several people were seen enjoying the balmy weather on Golden Bay, no lifeguards were on site as they are not due to commence their service until the start of the Summer season.

This is a developing story.