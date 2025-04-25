Lidl has opened a new store in Żebbuġ, its 11th across the country.

The new store, located at the site of the former Cortis furniture showroom, spans over 1,500 square metres. The company says it will generate roughly 40 new jobs.

Lidl first began operating in Malta in 2008 and is now Malta’s largest supermarket by market share, employing over 530 people across its network of stores.

"We are thrilled to open our 11th store in Żebbuġ, which reflects our ongoing dedication to serving the Maltese community,” said Lidl Malta director Owen Micallef.

"This expansion is a testament to our successful operations and our commitment to creating more employment opportunities. We look forward to welcoming our loyal, as well as new customers, whilst continuing to offer them the best shopping experience possible."

The new store also features photovoltaic panels and 160 newly planted trees.