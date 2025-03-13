The Gozo Ministry has issued a call for tenders for a project to transform the Ulysses Grove area into a 27-tumolo park.

In a statement, the ministry said the project would create a “modern and sustainable park for the enjoyment of families and the wider community.”

The announcement follows a similar release in 2018 under former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, when it was announced the area would be turned into a family park where more trees would be planted.

It is not clear whether the new project replaces the one previously announced or extends work already undertaken in the area.

National fund CEO says the project will improve environment for generations. Render: DOI.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the project “reflects the government's commitment to prioritising the environment and recreation in Gozo, creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors.”

It is being financed by funding from the ministry and the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF).

The national fund’s CEO Raymond Andrew Ellul said the money allocated by NDSF would improve the environment, create recreational spaces for families and benefit future generations.