A motorist was trapped in the wreckage of his van on Monday following a collision with a bus on the Regional Road.
The accident happened at 10.30am on a southbound lane just after the tunnels. The bus, which was not carrying passengers, ended up straddling the centre strip and debris was spread over a wide area, causing the closure of busy traffic lanes.
The van driver was rescued by rescuers of the civil protection department and taken to hospital in critical condition.
A long traffic tailback has formed and traffic is being diverted.
No further information was immediately available.
Transport Malta urged motorists to seek alternative routes.
The badly-damaged bus on the Regional Road. (Jonathan Borg).