A motorist was trapped in the wreckage of his van on Monday following a collision with a bus on the Regional Road.

The accident happened at 10.30am on a southbound lane just after the tunnels. The bus, which was not carrying passengers, ended up straddling the centre strip and debris was spread over a wide area, causing the closure of busy traffic lanes.

The van driver was rescued by rescuers of the civil protection department and taken to hospital in critical condition.

A long traffic tailback has formed and traffic is being diverted.

No further information was immediately available.

Transport Malta urged motorists to seek alternative routes.