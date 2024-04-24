The European Parliament on Wednesday backed a directive for establishing an EU-wide Disability Card and a European Parking Card.

The European Disability Card will serve as proof of disability status across the European Union.

Nationalist MEP David Casa, who was the European People's Party negotiator on the directive, welcomed the vote.

He explained that the European Disability Card would be issued free of charge and would entitle cardholders to the same rights and benefits as other persons with disabilities resident in the EU country they were visiting. The European Parking Card is its counterpart for accessible parking.

“We have just sent a strong signal in favour of a more inclusive Europe,” he said.

The free movement of people was one of the fundamental freedoms of the European Union, so it was only right that persons with disabilities should enjoy the same access as all other citizens, he said.

“These are not new rights, but rights which they were deprived from for years and for which we finally have a just solution.”

Addressing the plenary session before the vote, MEP David Casa said that the work on disability rights was only getting started.

“We need to ensure that the rights of persons with disabilities in Member States are stronger than they are now. We still have long to go,” he stressed.