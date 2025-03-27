On April 4, a new set of postage stamps launched by MaltaPost will celebrate the love of cats in the Maltese Islands. The collection of four stamps was painted by local artist Andrew Micallef whose realistic and characterful depictions of species have appeared on our stamps regularly for more than twenty-five years.

“While I have previously depicted cats in other stamp designs, this marks my first collection entirely dedicated to these fascinating feline creatures,” says Andrew. “For this series, I have illustrated four stamps, each featuring a different cat with a well-known Maltese landmark in the background. Notably, two of the cats showcased in the set hold personal significance, as they are beloved pets of my family members. We, as a family, have a Persian cat named Milly Jeyne, who is a 7-year-old female.”

Read the full story at Times2.