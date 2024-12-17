Imagine the charm of Malta’s corner shops – quaint bakeries, bustling pastizzeriji, old-world ironmongeries, and timeless barbershops – all captured in exquisite detail and transformed into works of art, which you can even purchase.

This festive season, Heritage Malta invites you to explore TOPIA, a captivating exhibition by renowned London-based artist Barnaby Barford, at MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum in Valletta. Running until January 19th, 2025, TOPIA is more than an exhibition; it’s an ode to Malta’s evolving heritage and an opportunity to take home a one-of-a-kind piece encapsulating its charm, perfect for gifting or collecting this Christmas.

Barford’s journey began in 2019 when he first visited Malta and was captivated by the island’s iconic shopfronts. Fascinated by their timeless appeal and stories, he cycled across Malta and Gozo, photographing over 11,000 shops. From this treasure trove of images, he meticulously crafted 1,000 unique fine bone china miniatures, each representing a real shop.

These miniature shops are the centrepiece of TOPIA, which recreates a traditional Maltese street with rubble walls, within the gallery. The installation captures the heart and soul of Malta’s community life. It’s a walk through time, offering a glimpse into Malta’s vibrant commercial past and present.

The artist during his touring of Malta and Gozo's streets to gather snapshots ans stories of the islands' shops.

TOPIA is a multi-sensory journey, enhanced by recorded interviews with shopkeepers sharing their personal stories. Their voices bring the shops to life, adding depth and intimacy to the artwork. Through their tales, the exhibition explores deeper questions about identity, consumerism, and the delicate balance between preserving heritage and embracing progress.

Barford, known for creating thought-provoking installations, has once again delivered an experience that goes beyond the visual. As you walk through the miniature village, you’re invited to reflect on the universal role of commerce in shaping communities and culture.

This Christmas, TOPIA offers visitors the chance to own a piece of Malta’s living history. The finely crafted miniature china shops, each uniquely numbered and signed by Barford, are available for purchase through Heritage Malta’s online store. These collectibles are perfect for anyone seeking a meaningful gift, a souvenir, or a stunning addition to their home.

Each miniature tells a story, making it a timeless keepsake for art lovers, collectors, and anyone enchanted by Malta’s rich heritage. By purchasing one of these unique pieces, you’re not just taking home a work of art; you’re also supporting Heritage Malta’s future community and contemporary art projects.

The online store is open for international orders, ensuring that admirers from around the world can share in Malta’s charm. For those looking to complement their purchase, a beautifully illustrated publication featuring interviews and photographs of the shopkeepers and their shops is also available. It’s the perfect way to delve deeper into the faces and stories behind the shop façades.

The artist signing the fine bone china miniatures. Photo: Sylvain Deleu

Set against the vibrant backdrop of MUŻA, TOPIA is a celebration of Malta’s heritage and a reflection on the island’s transformation. It’s a study of the past, a snapshot of the present, and a conversation about the future – all wrapped up in an immersive, thought-provoking experience. Don’t miss the chance to step into Barford’s captivating world, explore Malta’s rich commercial history, and take home a piece of its enduring charm.

TOPIA runs until January 19, 2025, at MUŻA in Valletta. The museum is open daily from 9:00am to 5:00pm (closed on Tuesdays starting January 6). For more information and to explore the online store, visit Heritage Malta’s website.