The origin of the devotion to Our Lady of Mellieħa is the fresco painting of Our Lady holding baby Jesus in her arms on the wall of a cave in Mellieħa, which was later transformed into a church. Tradition holds it that the artist is St Luke, who was with St Paul when he was shipwrecked on our islands on his way to Rome.

The cave became a place of worship and great devotion. Various graces and miracles have been attributed to Our Lady’s intervention after fervent prayer by the multitude of pilgrims who have venerated her along the centuries.

Since a few years, it has become recognised as a national sanctuary and included in the network of European Marian shrines. For the people of Mellieħa, it is a cherished haven where they celebrate special milestones and find solace in times of need.

Throughout the year, we witness several pilgrimages organised by various local groups and parishes, as well as international groups who purposely come to pray at this shrine.

This veneration led to the crowning of the image of Our Lady and Baby Jesus in 1899, thus, this year we celebrate the 125th anniversary of this event.

A week of events is being held to celebrate this milestone.

There will be a pilgrimage for the Mellieħa community tomorrow, July 1 at 8pm followed by Holy Mass.

On the following day, Tuesday, the Marian sanctuaries will participate in a special mass at 6.30pm.

An ecumenical gathering imploring prayers for peace will take place on Wednesday, preceded by mass at 6.30pm.

Thursday is dedicated to children who are invited to attend mass especially animated for them, which will be followed by appropriate entertainment.

Friday is reserved for the various groups and religious societies of the parish. Together they will pray during mass at 6.30pm. Mass will be followed by a special programme ‘Under the Shadow of the Sanctuary’ with the participation of local talents.

Saturday is dedicated to the elderly and the sick. Mass will be celebrated at 9.30am. In the evening there will be mass at 6.30 followed by a re-enactment of events from the history of the sanctuary.

The festivities come to an end next Sunday with a solemn pontifical mass led by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna at 6pm.

After the ceremony, the local bands, Imperial and La Vittoria, will hold marches through George Borg Olivier Street, ending near the sanctuary.

The programme has been prepared by the Mellieħa parish and all activities will be held outside, in the sanctuary parvis.

More information is available from the parish office.