Fodazzjoni Wirt Artna has joined the chorus of objections to a Planning Authority decision allowing the dismantling of 19th century barracks at Fort Chambray and their rebuilding elsewhere in the fort.

One of the fundamentals of cultural heritage conservation is that of respecting the different historic periods manifest in a building to conserve its integrity, known as multi-layering of history, the NGO said.

"Dismantling the façade and sides of the barrack block for re-erection elsewhere in the fort is a travesty of good heritage conservation practices and should not have been granted for the end result will be yet another modern building with a pastiche front and sides unless carried out scientifically which is expensive and requires expert builders and conservation technicians the type of which is not readily available in Malta," the NGO said.

It pointed out that past examples of dismantling and rebuilding of British barracks at Tigne' Point in Sliema were clear examples of the failure of this method.

"Although at the time they were hailed as 'memory screens' representing the one-time 19th-century Tigne' camp seen today they mean absolutely nothing to the passer-by."

The foundation called for reconsideration of the PA's decision, arguing that given its size, the barracks still offer a great opportunity to be sympathetically converted into high-end accommodation enjoying a prime view.