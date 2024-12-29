The Porsche Club Malta donated €33,045 to Puttinu Cares during its annual Yuletide drive around Malta on Sunday.

The event has been held for six years. The donated sum, a club record, was collected from various events during the year.

Rennie Zerafa, co-founder of Puttinu, the foundation which assists cancer patients abroad, thanked the club and said that between 60 and 90 patients go abroad for treatment each month. The donation will go towards a €25 million apartments project to house patients and their relatives in the centre of London.

The parents and sister of Francesco Spiteri, who passed away at the age of 15 three months ago, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Porsche Club Malta on behalf of the families of the patients who will be benefitting from the donation.