The Porsche Club Malta donated €33,045 to Puttinu Cares during its annual Yuletide drive around Malta on Sunday.

The event has been held for six years. The donated sum, a club record,  was collected from various events during the year.

Rennie Zerafa, co-founder of Puttinu, the foundation which assists cancer patients abroad, thanked the club and said that between 60 and 90 patients go abroad for treatment each month. The donation will go towards a €25 million apartments project to house patients and their relatives in the centre of London.

The parents and sister of Francesco Spiteri, who passed away at the age of 15 three months ago, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Porsche Club Malta on behalf of the families of the patients who will be benefitting from the donation.  

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.