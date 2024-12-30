A Christmas crib that stands out as a testament to a living tradition in Gozo made its comeback after an absence of eight years at La Stella Band club.

Set up by the Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri Belt Victoria, the crib combines faith with Gozitan personalities who have left their mark on the community.

Executed by Gozitan artist Michael Cutajar Zahra, the project not only depicts the story of Christmas but also pays tribute to individuals who, in various ways, are synonymous with the religious, social and cultural life of the island.

Among the key figures are the Three Wise Men (Magi), including Melchior, represented by Pope Francis, who visited Malta in 2022, Archbishop Charles Scicluna representing Balthazar, and Cardinal Mario Grech as Gaspar.

Other notable characters include Dun Ġorġ Grima, a missionary who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of orphaned children in Africa and Brazil, and Patrick Grima (Il-Ħanfusa), a beloved singer and social figure remembered for his zest for life.

Visitors will also be able to encounter characters like Mario Attard (l-Isparrow), Paul Xerri (Xifu) and Celestino Cini (Ċilist), known for his stories and cheerful demeanour, as well as Ġanni Magro, the founder of Magro Brothers, who left a lasting legacy in Gozitan agricultural trade.

The Nativity scene also features the diversity of Gozitan life, represented by characters such as Canon Felic Tabone, ever-present within St George’s basilica community, Mark Schembri (id-Deredej), a beloved benefactor and volunteer of the La Stella band club and George Said (Id-Dias), who made his mark in the music and entertainment field.

Gozo’s natural environment and beauty are prominently represented by the Xwejni salt pans.

The crib, at La Stella band club, is on until January 6, from 10am to noon and between 5 and 8pm. Entrance is free.