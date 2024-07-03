Wasteserv has reported a 12% increase in the collection of separated organic waste in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

In a statement on Wednesday it also said the recycling rates have almost tripled over the past decade, with a sharp drop in the volume of waste collected in black bags.

"When compared to the 2010-2013 average, Malta is generating 31.5 percent less household black bags.

"In addition, when compared to the same period last year, Malta registered a 12 per cent increase in the collection of organic waste during the first six months of 2024," the company said.

WasteServ processes organic waste within the ECOHIVE complex, converting it into energy.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli welcomed the results, saying that this positive result was thanks to the efforts of the general public who continued to separate their waste at home.

CEO Richard Bilocca hailed the growing awareness of waste separation.

“It is clear that the public is a firm believer in the benefits of proper waste management. In spite of population growth, our latest statistics show that 2023 was our best year yet, and the indications are that 2024 could register positive results as well.

He said separation of waste made it possible for organic material to be harnessed as a renewable energy source powering hundreds of homes with green renewable clean energy.