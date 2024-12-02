Elisa Cordina’s debut poetry collection, A Galaxy of Thoughts, was launched at Bargate Bookshop in Victoria during a book-signing session.

The author says that today’s hectic world has seen a sharp decline in reading for pleasure. In light of this, she wrote short yet profound poems for A Galaxy of Thoughts.

“Today’s impatient readers can pick up this book for only five minutes a day and still have the chance of being touched; of being told about the world through words that hopefully stay with them and accompany them in their day-to-day lives,” Cordina says.

Complemented by illustrations, the publication appeals to different types of readers as it delves into various themes. The author says the poems transport individuals to a metaphorical galaxy, where “they encounter people just like them”.

“They are consequently alleviated from the weight of their thoughts, just like the poet was when penning them,” Cordina continues.

She adds: “The concepts and questions presented in the poems are what unites us as human beings.”

Among the powerful themes explored are those of injustice, the environment, love and lost love, success, growth and art. They are often inspired by tragic news, including rape and femicide and building collapses, or otherwise, by psychological or philosophical curiosities, like depression and family dynamics.

“These poems have the potential of understanding, influencing, inspiring and changing,” Cordina concludes.

The book is available at bookshops in Gozo and online.