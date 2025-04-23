The Mikiel Anton Vassalli College (MAVC) hosted a concert titled Red & White (Czerwono–Biały) at St Joseph Retreat in Rabat on April 16.

The evening of contemporary classical music featured Polish performers from the Maxime Orchestra and new works by Maltese and Polish composers.

Conducted by Andrzej Mandryka, the works included debut performances by Maltese composers Jes Grixti, Edric Micallef, Matthias Azzopardi and Reuben Pace, whose Gdybym miał skrzypce showcased a concertino for violin and string orchestra based on a Polish folk tune.

Read the full story on Times2.

