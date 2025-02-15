Updated: 2.48pm

Parts of Sliema endured a power outage on Saturday afternoon after a tower crane became entangled with electricity cables.

The incident happened in Depiro Street corner with St Ignatius Street when a crane installed on a construction site in the area clipped the electricty cables running overhead across the street.

An Enemalta spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that a crane hook block got stuck between overhead power lines.

"A technical team is on site to check damages and repairs. Power lines have been turned off for safety reasons," he added.

Enemalta later confirmed the crane hook block was disentangled from the power lines and the cable was repaired with power restored shortly after.