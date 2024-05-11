A 43-year-old woman is in a critical condition following an incident while riding a bicycle on Friday evening, the police said.

The woman, who is a Nepali national living in Fontana, was found on the ground injured at Triq Għajn Qatet in Gozo’s capital Victoria at around 11pm.

Police find her bicycle a short distance away.

The police issued a statement about the incident on Saturday morning. Officers are working to establish the dynamics of the incident, the police said.

The woman is receiving treatment at Gozo General Hospital. Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into case.