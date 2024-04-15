A consultation document on a strategy for digital education 2024-2939 was launched on Monday.

Education Minister Clifton Grima said the proposed strategy tied in with the National Education Strategy 2023-2030.

"This is not just about a strategy document, but a commitment for a future where digital competencies are not only encouraged, but incorporated in the educational system," the minister told a press conference.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that everyone, independently of status, has equal access to a high level of digital education."

The strategy tackles various areas, including the global context, training the educators, collaboration with the community at large and the provision of digital resources.

The consultation document can be seen by clicking the pdf link below or at https://www.gov.mt/mt/publicconsultation/Pages/2024/NL-0008-2024.aspx. Submissions can be made up to June 28.