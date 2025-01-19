Imagine a world where everyone – from teenagers to the elderly – is handed a pitchfork, no questions asked.

A loudspeaker blares that the killing season is officially open, much like in the dystopian film The Purge. Except in this version, the season never ends, the chaos never stops, and everyone is armed with the same lethal tool, free to unleash it on anyone they choose.

Now picture this: alongside those humans, we introduce armies of bots wielding their own pitchforks, creating an upheaval far more significant than any single person ever could. This dystopia is no longer a figment of the imagination; it’s the reality of today’s social media landscape.

Social media, once celebrated for its ability to connect people across continents, is turning into a minefield of misinformation, outrage and mob justice. Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta, openly declared his vision to remove human moderation. But, in doing so, he essentially opened the gates to a digital free-for-all. No longer would there be a buffer to distinguish right from wrong, appropriate from harmful. Instead, individuals are left to regulate themselves, wielding their newfound power without restraint. Everyone has a voice now but there are no safeguards to prevent the sharpness of those voices from cutting too deep.

The issue is compounded by the fact that this is not the first time Zuckerberg has shirked responsibility. In the past, he defended Facebook’s laissez-faire approach to content by stating that users should judge for themselves what is real or fake, moral or immoral. But who taught people how to do that? Critical thinking and media literacy were not taught to most adults using social media today. They stumbled into this digital wilderness without a map, unprepared to decipher the endless flow of content.

Even younger generations, raised in the age of technology, are only just starting to see schools acknowledge the importance of teaching online responsibility. However, the pace of change is slow and the digital landscape is evolving far faster than the tools given to navigate it.

Now, consider the rise of generative AI. Tools like ChatGPT, MidJourney and countless other AI systems can generate content at speeds and scales no human could ever achieve. While these technologies have enormous potential for good, they can just as quickly amplify chaos. Bots powered by generative AI can create fake news articles, generate deepfake videos and flood social media platforms with misinformation, all in a matter of seconds. These aren’t isolated incidents, either. We’ve already seen how AI-driven propaganda and misinformation campaigns can influence elections, destabilise societies and ruin lives.

Worse still, these bots are not bound by humans’ emotional or ethical limitations – even the most reckless individual has moments of pause or guilt. Generative AI, however, is relentless.

Programmed to serve its creator’s objectives, it can churn out content endlessly, further polluting the digital sphere with hate, lies and division. What chance does a single person stand against an army of bots hidden behind fake profiles and working to manipulate public opinion? The pitchforks are no longer in our hands alone; they’ve been automated and weaponised, and the damage they can cause is unimaginable.

Governments must step in with clear regulations for social media platforms and AI technologies - Alexiei Dingli

Social media platforms were already struggling to deal with the harm caused by humans; now, with generative AI in the mix, the problem is magnified exponentially. And, yet, the companies running these platforms seem unwilling to act. Why? Because outrage, misinformation and conflicting content – created by humans or bots – drive engagement, which, in turn, drives profits. While we worry about mental health crises, polarisation and the erosion of trust in institutions, these companies grow richer by the second, profiting from the very chaos they refuse to control.

In his work The Republic, Plato critiques democracy by arguing that it can lead to the rule of the unthinking masses. He believed that giving everyone equal power without the necessary wisdom to make informed decisions can result in poor decision-making and ultimately lead to tyranny. Isn’t that exactly what’s happening? Social media has given everyone a platform and can magnify our worst instincts. The loudest voices – often the most extreme, the angriest or the most divisive – rise to the top, drowning out reason and compassion.

It’s not just individuals at risk anymore. Generative AI has the power to dismantle trust in entire institutions. Imagine a fake but highly realistic video of a world leader engulfed in a scandal going viral before it can be debunked. Imagine bots spreading rumours about a new virus, causing widespread panic. These are not hypotheticals; they are very real threats already happening in some form. And what tools does the average person have to fight back? Very few.

So, what’s the solution? The first step is education – real, meaningful education that teaches people of all ages how to navigate this digital world. Media literacy must become as essential as learning to read or do basic maths. People need to understand how to evaluate the credibility of what they see online, identify misinformation and resist the temptation to join digital mobs.

Secondly, governments must step in with clear regulations for social media platforms and AI technologies. Companies like Meta cannot be allowed to prioritise profits over people and must be held accountable for the content their platforms amplify. Swift legal mechanisms must also be in place to protect individuals from harm, whether inflicted by humans or bots.

Finally, we as individuals must take a hard look at ourselves. Social media may have given us digital pitchforks but we have the choice not to use them. Let’s remember the power of empathy, reason and restraint in a world that seems increasingly set on tearing itself apart. If we don’t, we may soon find ourselves overwhelmed – not just by the chaos caused by others but by the havoc we’ve allowed ourselves to create.

It’s time to wake up and take charge before the challenges humans and machines pose overwhelm us all.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of artificial intelligence.