The National Energy Conference organised by the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) together with the Institute for Sustainable Energy (ISE) is once again being held this October. The chosen theme for this year’s conference is the Digitalisation of the Energy System. Energy digitalisation is about the whole energy sector embracing technology at scale. This phenomenon is fast transforming the processes by which energy is produced, distributed and consumed.

In its communication on digitalising the energy system, the European Commission underlines the various benefits which can be reaped if the right investments in the digitalisation of the energy system are carried out. On the other hand, both decarbonisation and digitalisation must keep the citizen at the centre of the transition, and ensure that no one is left behind, by creating consumer-focused digital tools designed to meet the needs, skills, conditions, habits and expectations of different categories of market participants.

The aforementioned together with various other facets of energy digitalisation, will be the topics of discussion during this year’s National Energy Conference. We shall be exploring the intertwined nature of the energy and digital transitions, and how the latter is shaping the former. The first panel ‘Delivering a Digitalised Power System’ shall present global developments and how local operators are preparing for these challenges whilst ensuring robustness and resilience of our power system. The second panel ‘Intelligent energy consumers will discuss the opportunities and challenges presented to consumers through the digitalisation of the energy system, whether they are indeed taking full advantage of these opportunities, and whether consumers are sufficiently prepared for this twin transition. A third session will be dedicated to the showcasing of ongoing research projects by the EWA, ISE and MCAST.

The conference will bring together both local and international speakers from various energy sectors as well as academia to discuss related topics. The audience which is expected to be a mix of policy makers, professionals, business entities, students and public officers, will also have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A after each session.

The conference will take place on October 24 at Villa Arrigo, Naxxar from 9am – 4pm.

Click the link below for more information and to register for this conference: https://energywateragency.gov.mt/nationalenergyconference/