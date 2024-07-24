The health authorities are warning people not to consume Carrefour Classic's frozen deshelled and cooked clams sold in 250g packages.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the clams must not be consumed as they might be contaminated with Salmonella Ohio.

The clams are being sold as Vongole Cotte e Sgusciate with lot number 4088 and an expiry date of June 2025.

Photo: Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health