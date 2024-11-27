The health authorities have issued a warning about another coconut product that could contain salmonella.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said in a statement on Wednesday that Green's dried coconut, which comes in two different packages, could potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

The products' lot numbers are: 137 302-24; 137 303-24; 137 310-24; 137 318-24, while the expiry dates also vary: 01.04.2025; 02.04.2025; 09.04.2025; 17.04.205

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt

The authorities have issued similar warnings about two other products.