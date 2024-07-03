A delivery truck driver was seriously injured on Wednesday morning when his vehicle crashed head-on into a tree.

The accident happened on the road from Naxxar to Burmarrad at about 11.15am.

Volunteer first aider and firefighter Joseph Scerri was among the first at the scene and described how he helped the unconscious driver.

"I attended to him and made sure his airway was open and that he is breathing," he told Times of Malta.

"He then recovered consciousness and was under shock when he realized what happened."

The truck collided head on with a tree. Photo: Jonathan Borg

An ambulance was immediately called to the scene,

Scerri said the man, a 28-year-old from St Julian's, was trapped inside the vehicle and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were on their way to open the door.

Part of the driver's cabin was crushed and the cargo bay was also considerably damaged.

Police are investigating.