Sustain-Delay, a programme dedicated to promoting adventurous music from near and far and forming part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Performing Arts Programme, is presenting world-renowned electronic musician and sound engineer POLE for its next event happening on July 19 at Liquid Club in San Ġwann.

Veering away from the current craze towards industrial techno, this upcoming gig focuses on a mix of uptempo and downtempo electronic music spanning from acid to dub techno.

Headliner POLE, renowned for his immersive soundscapes, is a pioneer in the dub techno scene. Throughout his eclectic career, he has been featured in the line-ups of premier electronic music festivals and has graced the stages of iconic venues such as Boiler Room and Super Booth.

In addition to the specially curated set by POLE, the night will feature key figures from Malta’s electronic music underground, including some making a return after a long hiatus.

The night will kick off with a set by DJ Dean Wengrow, a veteran in the music scene beyond our shores and co-owner of Brighton-based experimental music label Phantom Limb. Wengrow’s set will span hypnotic techno, bass and breaks rooted in the UK to Berlin club music and sound system culture.

Sonitus Eco (left) and Dean Wengrow are among the other performers on the night.

The event will continue with sets by two prominent names in the local electronic scene.

Neil Hales, under his acid techno alias Acidulant, was one of the co-founders of Electronic Music Malta, the Maltese organisation focused on preserving and promoting electronic music as a practice.

Joining him is Sonitus Eco (Justin Meli), a staple in the dub techno scene in Malta. Blending rich textures with deep beats, Sonitus Eco has performed in renowned clubs abroad, including the Tresor club in Berlin.

He is for his immersive music, and his ability to create a space for “both dreaming and dancing”.

Commenting on the final event for the summer, Sustain-Delay’s artistic director Kurt Buttigieg said: “Like previous and future events, Sublime Imperfection underscores our commitment to bringing world-class adventurous and innovative music to Malta. By pairing these international talents with local artists, we highlight Malta as a place where change is both appreciated and fostered.”

Malta Society of Arts president Adrian Mamo added: “We are proud to support such a vibrant and forward-thinking programme. Sustain-Delay not only enriches our cultural landscape but also reinforces the Malta Society of Arts’ role as a hub for artistic innovation and collaboration.”

Sublime Imperfection, the fourth event in this year’s Sustain-Delay programme, is happening on July 19 at Liquid Club Malta and is part of the Malta Society of Arts 2024 Programme, held in collaboration with Arts Council Malta. Tickets for this event are available from showshappening.com. For more information about the Malta Society of Arts, visit www.artsmalta.org or its Facebook page.