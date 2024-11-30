Dun Anġ Seychell has been posthumously recognised for his contribution to the disability sector.

The late priest was so keen to help people with disabilities that he offered his own house for them to live in.

That noble gesture led to the creation of Fondazzjoni Nazareth, which continues to provide residential services to people with a disability to this day.

For that and his other efforts, Dun Anġ was named the winner of the Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi Award, announced at the parish church of his hometown Żejtun as part of the annual concert by the band of the Armed Forces of Malta.

The award was presented to Muriel Grech, director of capital projects at the Fondazzjoni Nazareth, by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

First awarded in 1955, the annual Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi Award is given every year in recognition of the voluntary contribution by persons in the disability sector in Malta and Gozo as well as persons and entities that help Id-Dar tal-Providenza in its work. Speaking at the award ceremony, Fr Martin Micallef, Director of id‑Dar tal‑Providenza noted the organisation would be celebrating its 60th anniversary next year and recalled that Pope Francis had proclaimed social works, like those provided by id-Dar tal-Providenza, as works of hope.

Over the past 60 years id-Dar tal-Providenza had offered hope to around 270 persons with disability by offering them a residence, in a family-like environment, a safe environment and above all an environment that respects their dignity and rights, he said.

The prize is presented in Żejtun parish church. Photo: Ian Galea Pace/Archdiocese of Malta

The concert, which was under the direction of the band’s Musical Director and Maestro, Major Jonathan Borg, included vocal and instrumental works by well known foreign composers as well as Maltese composers Tano Monseigneur, Ray Magri and Sgt Gilbert Camilleri whose musical work ‘Refuġju’ was dedicated to Staff Sergeant Tony Lautier who died last September at the age of 60 years.

The event struck an emotional chord when Camilleri presented Lautier’s wife with the sheet music of ‘Refuġju’ together with a memento of her late husband.